Ranveer Singh's Maternal Grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani Dies At 96 On Diwali

Ranveer Singh's maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, died on Diwali. He was 96. While Ranveer Singh hasn't shared any post on social media yet, the actor's cosuin Saumya Hingorani shared pictures and videos of Mr Hingorani on her social media, confirming his death. In an emotional tribute, Ranveer Singh's cousin wrote that Dr Ram Hingorani lived a full life.

"96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned.

"My Dadu, Dr. Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn't have picked a more auspicious time - the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja. I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying & watching us together.

"Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything. Save a scoop of icecream for me. Until we dance again," Saumya wrote in her post.

When Ranveer Singh Introduced His Rocking 'Nana'

During the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, Ranveer had posted a video of his grandfather dancing to the film's popular song What Jhumka.

His grandfather also joined his cheer squad as he sported a Team Rocky T-shirt.

At 93, he showed his zeal for life when he said in the video, "Leave tikki bring Tequila for me".

Ranveer shared the pictures with the caption, "Nana is peak Rocky-ism! (bomb and fire emoticon) 93 and Rock(y)ing!!!"

The actor gave fans another glimpse of his grandfather's spirit during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Despite the heat, his 94-year-old nana stepped out to cast his vote.

Ranveer shared a picture of him wearing a shirt, trousers and sunglasses, with a policeman helping him. He wrote, "93 yrs old. 93°F outside. But he voted. He's a voter! My Rockstar Nana #EveryVoteCounts".

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their second daughter in September. On the occasion of Dussehra, the star couple shared a family picture, announcing the name of the second daughter. They have named her Devi.