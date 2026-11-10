Is Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone's <i>Om Shanti Om 2</i> On The Cards? Writer Shares Details

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om recently marked 19 years since its release on November 9, 2007. As the film completes another milestone, rumours surrounding a possible sequel are gaining momentum. While director Farah Khan has not announced any plans for the sequel yet, the film's writer Mayur Puri shared some hints.

During a chat with Zoom, Mayur shared that Om Shanti Om 2 can be a profitable project for both Shah Rukh Khan and the makers. “Agar Om Shanti Om ki sequel banti hai toh aap baaki ke Rs 100 crore ke records ko bhul jao (Forget the Rs 100 crore box office record if Om Shanti Om gets a sequel). Voh toh Rs 300 crore ki film banegi aur opening bhi kamaal ki lagegi (It would be an Rs 300 crore film and would take a bumper opening),” he shared, adding, “Business-wise, it completely makes sense for Shah Rukh Khan to make it and Farah Khan to direct it. I will be very scared to attempt that.”

Despite the possibility of a grand release, Mayur said that the film cannot be made again. Linking it to a special recipe made by one's grandmother, Mayur said, “Some things are organically registered in our memories. My nani would make panjiri without measuring the ingredients. The taste was fantastic. If I give the same recipe to a five-star hotel's chef, he would not be able to match the taste. Om Shanti Om is like my nani's panjiri. It can't be made again."

Mayur added that the Om Shanti Om sequel would come very close to the original film, and he believes that Farah Khan would make an entertaining film. If the film is made, Mayur urged audiences not to compare the original film with the sequel.

“You can expect an extension of Om Shanti Om's world. Sholay cannot be remade. A similar output is not possible,” he added.

Om Shanti Om marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut. The film marked her Hindi film debut, with Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher in other prominent roles.

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