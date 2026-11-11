<i>Gunmaaster G9</i> Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Promises A Massy Gangster Drama

The wait is finally over for Emraan Hashmi fans. After the success of Awarapan 2, anticipation has been building around the actor's next film, Gunmaaster G9. The makers have now dropped the trailer, offering a glimpse into a gritty world of gangsters, complicated pasts, and high-voltage action.

At first glance, the film's premise may seem familiar. The story appears to revolve around a gangster caught between his past and present, a theme that has been explored several times in Bollywood.

However, the trailer manages to hold your attention with its engaging narration and well-placed action sequences.

While Emraan Hashmi's return to the familiar combination of romance and gangster drama is certainly something to look forward to, it is Aparshakti Khurana who emerges as the biggest surprise of the trailer. Playing the antagonist, the actor brings an intriguing intensity to his character and makes a strong impression in the brief glimpses we get of him.

Genelia Deshmukh, meanwhile, has relatively limited screen time in the trailer but manages to make her presence felt. Her character remains largely under wraps.

Gunmaaster G9 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 27, 2026. However, the film will have company at the box office, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya also set to release on the same day.