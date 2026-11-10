'Dream Run': Madhubanti Bagchi On Singing <i>Tu Mil Jaaye</i> For Shah Rukh Khan's <i>King</i>

Madhubanti Bagchi, Arijit Singh, and Ed Sheeran's foot-thumping track Tu Mil Jaaye from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King has been creating waves ever since it was released on November 2. In an interview with Variety India, Madhubanti said that singing a track for King felt like a “dream run.”



She also talked about collaborating with Arijit Singh once again after Bengali songs like Egiye De and Jebhabe Jalabi Jwalbo.



Madhubanti Bagchi On Singing Tu Mil Jaaye



Madhubanti had worked earlier with composers Sachin-Jigar on Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 and other tracks. But Tu Mil Jaaye was something different.



“Honestly, this feels like a dream run. I grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan, and his films and songs have been such a big part of my childhood. So, when I first learnt that Tu Mil Jaaye was going to be filmed on Shah Rukh Khan, I was genuinely overjoyed,” she said.



The singer called it an “incredibly special feeling” to have her voice be a part of a song featuring an actor she had grown up watching.



She also recalled what it was like to work with Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran. Madhubanti said that working with Arijit has always been “incredible”. She called Ed Shreeran “a very special addition to this collaboration” that gave a new tone to the song.



“The millennial in me wants to run on the streets screaming, but I'm somehow holding myself back! I think it's one of those magical collaborations that come together at just the right moment, and I'm genuinely grateful to be a part of it,” Madhubanti added.



The singer is set to embark on her This Is Who We Are India tour from November 14. Madhubanti said that she would love to have Arijit Singh join her on stage during the tour for both Tu Mil Jaaye and some of their Bengali duet songs.



King Release Date



The first song from King, Tu Mil Jaaye features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. The movie marks the reunion of Deepika and Shah Rukh after Atlee's Jawan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma.



Directed by Siddharth Anand, King will hit theatres on December 24.



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