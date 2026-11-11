As Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's <i>Ramayana</i> Earns Rs 440 Crore In India, Indonesia Delivers A Bumper Start With 9,000 Tickets Sold

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, released in theatres on November 5. The film is currently wreaking havoc at the box office. After six days, its domestic collection stands at Rs 440.45 crore (net) and Rs 526.50 crore (gross) in India. The film has now released in Indonesia amid much fanfare.

According to updates shared by Bicaraboxoffice, as reported by Sacnilk, Ramayana's opening-day ticket sales are around 9,000, which is a great sign of growing interest in its Day 1 box-office collection.

Furthermore, Ramayana has opened with more than 1,000 shows in Indonesia on Day 1, which is significantly higher than Jawan and Pathaan, which had 221 and 264 screens respectively.

Meanwhile, glimpses of fans flocking to theatres and sharing their excitement about watching Ramayana on the big screen have surfaced online.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "Indonesian Muslims are out here celebrating the Ramayana premiere in Jakarta, fully embracing it as their cultural heritage. Meanwhile, Indian Muslims and 'secular' Hindus always seem to have a problem with our own epics."



Another fan added, "#RamayanaPartOne creates history in Indonesia with 1,000+ shows and 9K+ tickets sold for Day 1! Previous highest was #Jawan with 221 shows and #Pathaan with 264 shows. Ramayana is witnessing a massive opening in Indonesia!"

"BUMPER START in Indonesia for the special premiere screening of #Ramayana. The craze is getting bigger day by day," stated someone else.

"The word-of-mouth for #Ramayana is unreal. Opening my X timeline and seeing massive appreciation posts pouring in from Indonesia, Thailand and the USA just proves it. This is a cinematic masterpiece doing complete justice to the world's greatest story," read another comment.

Ramayana Box Office Collection

On Tuesday, Ramayana earned a net of Rs 94.10 crore across 24,344 shows as per Sacnilk.

The film collected Rs 35.00 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 297.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 823.50 crore.

On day 6, the Hindi contribution was Rs 76 crore from 19,845 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 7.75 crore from 931 shows in Kannada, Rs 4 crore from 1,860 shows in Telugu, Rs 3.60 crore from 859 shows in Tamil and Rs 2.75 crore from 849 shows in Malayalam.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday.

On Saturday it minted a net of Rs 69.80 crore in India. On Sunday, the film registered a drop and earned Rs 56.15 crore across 21,770 shows.

On Monday, it registered its maiden century at the domestic box office with Rs 107.50 crore across 23,911 shows.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.

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