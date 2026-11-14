All the departing flights in United States have grounded on Friday due to an air traffic control 'communications issues', the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Federal Aviation Administration "issued a nationwide ground stop for all US airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," the agency said. "FAA technicians are investigating the issue."

Friday was the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the September 11, 2001, attacks. The other happened in January 2023, when the FAA paused all domestic departures for less than two hours.