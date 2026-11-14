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All the departing flights in United States have grounded on Friday due to an air traffic control 'communications issues', the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Federal Aviation Administration "issued a nationwide ground stop for all US airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," the agency said. "FAA technicians are investigating the issue."

Friday was the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the September 11, 2001, attacks. The other happened in January 2023, when the FAA paused all domestic departures for less than two hours.

Nov 14, 2026 04:16 (IST)
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US Flight Shutdown Live Updates: US Homeland Security Says No Indication Planes Grounded By Threat

US Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin on Friday said there was no indication the country was under threat after a ground stop was issued at airports nationwide.

But Mullin told reporters at the White House after meeting President Donald Trump that authorities were still investigating -- and did not rule out a possible cyberattack.

"There was no indication, as of yet, that this was a nefarious attack against us, it's just a telecommunication outage, as of right now," Mullin said.

 

Nov 14, 2026 04:08 (IST)
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US Flight Shutdown Live Updates: US Grounds All Departing Flights Due To Communication Breakdown

All the departing flights in United States have grounded on Friday due to an air traffic control 'communications issues', the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Federal Aviation Administration "issued a nationwide ground stop for all US airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," the agency said. "FAA technicians are investigating the issue."

Friday was the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the September 11, 2001, attacks. The other happened in January 2023, when the FAA paused all domestic departures for less than two hours.

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