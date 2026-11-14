Rumour Or Real? What To Know About Viral Relationship Photo Of Jaden Smith And Michele Lamy

Social media is rife with unverified posts claiming that 28-year-old Jaden Smith is either dating or engaged to 82-year-old French fashion figure Michele Lamy. While initial reports suggested Smith had simply visited Lamy to seek her blessings, subsequent rumours claimed the two were engaged and that she had promised him 80 per cent of her real estate holdings, as per ABC 10 News. The viral posts have been given legs by photos that allegedly show the pair holding hands, sharing kisses, and taking close-up selfies.

One Instagram post specifically highlighted the unlikely pairing's 54-year age gap. However, as it turns out, the entire relationship story is an internet hoax, and there is no truth to the claims. Michele Lamy has long been married to fashion designer Rick Owens, and Jaden Smith has not confirmed any romantic involvement with her. Additionally, the viral photos and videos depicting them together or kissing are entirely fabricated and clearly AI-generated.

Who Is Michele Lamy?

Lamy is a fashion entrepreneur, artist, performer and creative collaborator. She is best known for her long-standing personal and professional partnership with American designer Rick Owens. She hired Owens in the 1990s to work on patterns for her fashion business. Their professional relationship eventually developed into a personal one, and the two married in 2006.

They co-founded Owenscorp, a business spanning clothing, furniture and creative projects. In April 2026, Lamy received a Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion and Culture at the Fashion Trust US Awards.

Also Read | Russian Couple Faces Deportation After Empire State Building Climb And Proposal

Who Is Jaden Smith?

Smith is the son of Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. He has been in showbiz since childhood, making his feature film debut alongside his father in The Pursuit of Happyness in 2006. Subsequently, Smith starred opposite Jackie Chan in the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid, which earned him global fame.

Apart from acting, Smith has been heavily involved in the musical side of things. He rapped on Justin Bieber's hit single "Never Say Never" before releasing a series of independent mixtapes. His notable studio projects include Syre (2017), Erys (2019), and CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 (2020), earning acclaim for blending psychedelic production with introspective lyrics