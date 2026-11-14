Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu Bungalow 'Jalsa' At Centre Of Family Property Row

A family property dispute has surfaced over Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, with his sister-in-law Ramola Bachchan challenging a 1993 gift deed through which the property was transferred to actor Jaya Bachchan. Ramola has alleged that the transfer was carried out without her knowledge or consent and has questioned the validity of the document.

The matter is now before the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Andheri, where a hearing has been initiated following multiple complaints filed by Ramola over the past seven months. Ramola is married to Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan.

At the centre of the dispute is a discrepancy in ownership records. While the Kapol Housing Society's records reportedly identify Jaya Bachchan as the owner of Jalsa, the Maharashtra government's Property Card continues to carry Ramola's name. The issue reportedly resurfaced when an attempt was made to replace Ramola's name with Jaya's in the government records.

In her complaint, Ramola has claimed that Jalsa was originally registered in her name and that its ownership was subsequently transferred to Jaya through a gift deed executed in 1993. She has questioned the manner in which the document was prepared, alleging that it was drawn up on plain paper without payment of stamp duty at the time and did not carry witnesses' signatures.

She has also raised questions over the subsequent registration and regularisation of the document under the Maharashtra government's Abhay Yojana scheme.

Deputy Registrar Faiyaz Mulani confirmed that the authorities had received the complaint and initiated a hearing. The parties concerned have been asked to submit their responses. The authorities are yet to arrive at a conclusion on the competing ownership claims and the validity of the disputed gift deed.

Amitabh Bachchan has not responded to queries on the matter, while Jaya Bachchan could not be reached for comment. A spokesperson for Abhishek Bachchan declined to comment, describing the issue as an internal family matter.

Jalsa, one of the most recognisable celebrity residences in Mumbai, is also known for Amitabh Bachchan's long-running Sunday tradition of greeting fans gathered outside his bungalow.