Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush worked together in the 2015 film Shamitabh. Big B recently opened up about being a fan of Dhanush and what an extraordinary actor he is while interacting with a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

The contestant expressed how big a fan he was of Dhanush, to which Amitabh Bachchan said, "You said that you are a huge fan of Dhanush, and you and I have one thing in common. I am also a huge fan of his. To be honest, he is an extraordinary artist. Ask him to perform any role, and he completely immerses himself in it."

He added, "He is also a very good dancer. I had the opportunity to work with him in Shamitabh, and it was a great privilege for me. I had heard a lot about him and knew quite a bit about him, but then I met him, worked with him and saw his work. Truly, he is an extraordinary artiste."

Shamitabh chronicles the story of two talented men, whose camaraderie turns a bitter due to ego clashes. The film also marked the debut of Akshara Haasan, veteran actor Kamal Haasan's daughter, in Bollywood.

About Dhanush's Upcoming Project

Dhanush will next be seen in OM, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, best known for Amaran, the action thriller is set against the backdrop of the illegal red sandalwood trade in the forests of Andhra Pradesh.

Dhanush plays a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force officer who goes undercover as a woodcutter to infiltrate a smuggling syndicate. Sai Pallavi plays an IPS officer leading the investigation, while Mammootty essays a powerful, grey-shaded character who controls the illegal trade.

Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah are also part of the cast in pivotal roles. OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood will release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

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