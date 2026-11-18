Actor Dhanush has urged fans to celebrate his upcoming film OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood responsibly, ahead of its theatrical release on November 20. The actor also thanked the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister Vijay for granting permission for 6 am screenings of the film.

Sharing a statement on social media, Dhanush spoke about the importance of supporting films in theatres and acknowledged the collective effort that goes into making a film.

He wrote, "The success of a film is the result of the collective effort and dedication of many people from various departments. The biggest support you can give to everyone in the film industry is to go to the theater and watch movies, thereby contributing to the growth of the film industry."

The actor then expressed his gratitude to the state government for allowing early morning shows of OM. His statement read, "My heartfelt gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government and the esteemed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vijay, for granting permission for the 6 am screening of the movie "Om" which will be released on November 20th."

Dhanush also had a message for fans planning to attend the first screenings, asking them to ensure that their celebrations do not cause inconvenience to others.

"I kindly request all fans attending the 6 am screening to behave safely, responsibly, and not to cause any disturbance to others. The real celebration is enjoying a movie."

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, best known for Amaran, the action thriller is set against the backdrop of the illegal red sandalwood trade in the forests of Andhra Pradesh.

Dhanush plays a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force officer who goes undercover as a woodcutter to infiltrate a smuggling syndicate. Sai Pallavi plays an IPS officer leading the investigation, while Mammootty essays a powerful, grey-shaded character who controls the illegal trade.

Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah are also part of the cast in pivotal roles. OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood will release in theatres on November 20, 2026.