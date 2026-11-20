The Madras High Court has questioned the Tamil Nadu government over its decision to abandon the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur, asking why the project was scrapped midway after receiving approvals following detailed studies and after substantial public money had been spent on land acquisition.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed both the Tamil Nadu and Union governments to file their responses. The court has adjourned the matter by four weeks.

The court questioned the rationale behind abandoning a project for which approvals had already been obtained and land acquisition had substantially progressed.

It observed that the government had undertaken studies before granting approval for the airport and asked why the project was being abandoned at this stage, after crores of rupees in taxpayers' money had been spent.

The court's questions came after the petitioner's counsel pointed out that the government had already spent around Rs 680 crore and acquired approximately 1,700 acres for the project.

Appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, Advocate General Vijay Narayan said the project required a total of around 5,368 acres. However, the government decided to abandon it after finding that the proposed site involved extensive water bodies and agricultural lands. He argued that scrapping the project was a policy decision of the elected government.

The petitioner, G Gouthaman, a Chennai-based electrical engineer, publisher and software consultant, has challenged the decision as arbitrary and unconstitutional, contending that it violates Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.

In his PIL, he pointed out that the proposed airport, estimated to cost around Rs 27,000 crore, was conceived to address the growing congestion at Chennai's existing airport in Meenambakkam, which handles approximately three crore passengers annually.

The petitioner said several locations, including Pannur, Thiruporur and Padalam, were examined before Parandur was selected. Following feasibility studies, the Tamil Nadu government, through a Government Order in October 2023, sanctioned the acquisition of 2,325 hectares for the project.

Of this, 1,527 hectares were private land and 798 hectares were government land, which was to be reclassified for the project. The petitioner said around 1,700 acres had already been acquired, involving an expenditure of approximately Rs 680 crore, with 48 per cent of the land acquisition completed.

He contended that the decision to abandon the project was taken without placing any technical data, expert committee report or economic assessment on record to justify the reversal. He also argued that the authorities should have examined the official project records and sought updated expert inputs before taking such a decision.

Among other reliefs, the petitioner has sought a declaration that the decision to scrap the project is unconstitutional, a direction to the state government to reconsider it on basis of technical and economic assessments, and an interim stay on the implementation of the Chief Minister's August 24 announcement under Rule 110 of the Assembly Rules.

He has also sought a stay on returning the acquired land to its original owners, pending the disposal of the case, and sought production of the relevant government files and records before the court.

The court has issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), seeking their responses.

The decision to scrap the project had also drawn criticism from the Opposition DMK.

Former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin described it as a devastating blow to the employment aspirations of Tamil Nadu's youth, warning that abandoning the project could undermine the state's industrial growth.

Former minister and DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu had also argued that dropping the project for political reasons could cause economic damage and potentially prompt industries to look at neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The DMK had questioned the government's rationale for abandoning a project that had already progressed through several stages of approval.

The Political Backdrop

The Parandur airport project had been a major political issue even before the assembly elections. Vijay, then the TVK Chief, had visited farmers protesting against the proposed airport and highlighted the large tracts of fertile agricultural land and water bodies that would be affected. He had assured the protesters that if his party came to power, the project would be abandoned.

After becoming Chief Minister, Vijay announced in the assembly on August 24 that his government would scrap the Parandur project, fulfilling that electoral assurance. The government said protecting farmers' livelihoods and water bodies was the primary reason for the decision.

The High Court's observations now bring the government's decision under judicial scrutiny, particularly over the question of whether a major infrastructure project, after substantial expenditure and land acquisition, could be abandoned without a detailed reassessment and a reasoned justification.