Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay became a pallbearer and walked nearly 2.3 km barefoot in the funeral procession of Kolathur MLA V S Babu, in Chennai on Friday.

Babu, 75, who gained widespread political attention in May this year after he defeated former chief minister M K Stalin in the 2026 Assembly elections, died on Thursday afternoon following a cardiac arrest after spending over two months in the intensive care unit (ICU) of MGM Hospital here for severe respiratory complications.

In an emotional farewell, the chief minister paid his final respects by touching Babu's feet, minutes before the procession commenced from the late legislator's residence in Perambur on Friday.

In a gesture that drew emotional reactions from party cadres and people lining the streets, Vijay removed his footwear and joined three others in carrying Babu's flag-draped body on his shoulders out of the house to the waiting hearse.

READ | TVK MLA VS Babu Who Defeated MK Stalin In His Stronghold Dies At 75

Once the body was placed inside the decorated funeral vehicle, Vijay walked barefoot beside the hearse, resting one hand on the vehicle, all the way to the electric crematorium in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, traversing a 2.3-km stretch.

State ministers, TVK legislators, senior party functionaries, and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko walked alongside Vijay.

Earlier in the day, Babu's body was kept at a nearby sports ground in Perambur where the public and political leaders from across party lines paid homage.

Following the procession, the final rites were conducted at the crematorium in the presence of family members and senior leaders.

The ruling TVK has announced a seven-day mourning period across Tamil Nadu, suspending official party events and lowering party flags to half-mast in honour of the late legislator.

Later, speaking to reporters at the cremation ground, Vaiko praised the chief minister's gesture.

"By walking barefoot from Babu's residence, Chief Minister Vijay demonstrated how much he and his party value a party worker", he said.

During his visit to the late MLA's residence, Vijay was seen visibly moved as he offered condolences to the family, and he comforted the MLA's son with an embrace. Large crowds gathered to pay their final respects to the departed MLA.

Various leaders and party members expressed their condolences and acknowledged his contributions to the organisation.

Babu was hospitalised on September 9 with a prolonged respiratory illness and remained in intensive care.

"Despite comprehensive medical management and the best efforts of our multidisciplinary clinical team, his condition continued to deteriorate. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at 2.24 pm on Thursday," a statement from the hospital said on Thursday.

Health Minister K G Arunraj, School Education Minister A Rajmohan, Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar, TVK MLA Kanimozhi, PMK leader Jayaraman and MP Nawas Kani were among those who paid their last respects on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Rajmohan hailed Babu as an excellent organiser who always respected party orators.

"He was a mature politician, humble and cordial. His death is a big loss to the party and his family," he said.

"We were closely monitoring his health and keeping the chief minister updated. We expected him to recover fully and return home, but unfortunately the improvement could not be sustained, and he passed away," Arunraj said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)