VS Babu, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA from Kolathur who defeated DMK president MK Stalin in the recent Tamil Nadu assembly elections, died this afternoon after 72 days of hospitalisation. He was 75 years old.

A two-time MLA, Babu was first elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2006 on a DMK ticket. He also served as the DMK's Chennai North district secretary before being removed from the post in 2016. He subsequently moved to the AIADMK before joining actor Vijay's TVK in 2026, along with his family.

His victory over Stalin, who had represented Kolathur since 2011, was among the significant electoral upsets in the recent assembly elections. It marked Babu's return to the assembly after two decades.

According to an official statement from MGM Healthcare, Babu was admitted to the Chennai hospital on September 9 with a prolonged respiratory illness and remained in the intensive care unit.

Despite comprehensive medical management, his condition continued to deteriorate. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and died at 2.24 pm on November 19.

Paying tribute to Babu, TVK leader and Public Works Department Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the MLA enjoyed Chief Minister Vijay's love and trust. Describing his death as a loss for the TVK family and North Chennai, Arjuna said Babu had stood with the party and Vijay during difficult times.

He recalled that Babu had joined the TVK along with his family and said he was loved by the people. Arjuna also remembered Babu's simple North Chennai style of speaking, describing it as being full of love and courage. He said Babu had dedicated his life to the people of North Chennai.

His prolonged hospitalisation had also triggered concerns over the representation of Kolathur residents. A few days ago, a Kolathur resident had moved the Madras High Court seeking an official update on the MLA's health, subject to medical privacy.

The petitioner had sought clarification from the government on whether Babu was in a position to discharge his public responsibilities and details of alternative arrangements to address the grievances of Kolathur residents in his absence.

The petitioner had also said that representations submitted to the government on November 5 and 12 had gone unanswered.

Babu's death brings down the TVK's assembly tally to 108, leaving the party nine seats short of a majority on its own. However, the Vijay-led government continues to enjoy a majority with the support of its allies.