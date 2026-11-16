TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Wife Separate After 14 Years Of Marriage

Tamil Nadu Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, or TVK, leader Aadhav Arjuna and his wife, Daisy Martin, have "mutually decided" to end their marriage after 14 years, she announced on Monday.

"After being a part of each other's lives for 14 years, it's been a journey filled with love, understanding and change, moving through the different chapters of life together as friends, life partners and parents. Today, Aadhav Arjuna and I have mutually decided to part ways as a couple and embrace separate paths," she posted on Instagram.

There has been no official confirmation of formal divorce proceedings being initiated or finalised.

She underscored that though this marks a new chapter for both of them, "our commitment to co-parenting and ensuring our child's happiness and well-being will always remain our greatest priority".

"Aadhav Arjuna will always have my respect, and I sincerely wish him happiness, peace and success in everything he chooses to pursue.

We sincerely request your understanding, kindness and privacy as we navigate this transition," she added.

Aadhav Arjuna crossed over to the Vijay-led TVK from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, or VCK, while his wife Daisy, who is daughter of lottery baron Santiago Martin, is an entrepreneur.