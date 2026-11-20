An 18-year-old girl in China's Guizhou province fulfilled her final wish of attending one last lesson with her classmates shortly before her death. Yao Yingbei, known as Beibei, was suffering from leukaemia and had to miss school several times due to her illness. Her teachers and classmates helped make her wish come true by arranging a special classroom at the hospital where she was receiving treatment, according to the South China Morning Post.

Beibei was a ninth-grade student at Songjiang Secondary School in southwest China's Guizhou province. Although she was 18 years old, health issues had disrupted her education, causing delays in her academic progress.

She was diagnosed with leukaemia five years ago and had to take a break from school to receive treatment. Her parents later had another child and tried to save Beibei's life using her younger sister's umbilical cord blood.

Following the stem-cell transplant, Beibei's health improved, allowing her to return to school whenever her condition permitted. However, her illness returned three months ago. Her parents took her to hospitals in other places in an effort to save her, but eventually brought her back to a hospital in their hometown after finding little hope of recovery.

During her hospital stay, Beibei's teachers and classmates took turns visiting her every day to keep her company.

During her final week, she told her teacher that she wanted to attend one last lesson with her classmates. After discussing how to fulfil her wish, the headmaster and teachers invited some of her classmates to the hospital.

The English teacher then conducted a lesson based on an article about archaeology and the Sanxingdui Museum. The hospital also turned a unit into a temporary classroom, which was decorated with teddy bears and balloons.

Teachers asked the students to behave as they normally would during a regular school lesson.

Despite suffering from frequent nosebleeds, severe bone pain and a high fever, Beibei continued repeating the lesson alongside her classmates.

The special class allowed her to spend one final time learning with her school friends, as she had wished.

However, the happiness was short-lived. Two days after the lesson, on November 7, her teachers and classmates received the sad news that Beibei had passed away.