Persistent tiredness is often brushed aside as a sign of ageing, stress or, in women, menopause. However, when exhaustion is unusual or continues for a long time, especially when it is accompanied by repeated infections, slow-healing wounds, night sweats or changes in blood counts, it may need medical attention. Sarah Chapman, a former NHS audiologist, experienced this first-hand. Once an active hockey player and regular blood donor, she began feeling unusually exhausted in 2011. She also started falling ill frequently, developed chest infections and noticed that wounds were taking longer to heal. Despite seeing several specialists, she says her symptoms were attributed to ageing and menopause.

Sarah continued to feel that something was wrong. Her haemoglobin levels eventually fell so low that she could no longer donate blood, while night sweats and worsening skin problems added to her problems. During a walking holiday, she struggled to walk more than a few steps, prompting further investigation. In 2013, an abnormality on a routine blood test finally led to a diagnosis of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a disorder in which abnormal blood cells develop in the bone marrow. She was told it could progress to leukaemia within three to five years. "I was told this would become leukaemia within the next three to five years. I had to have regular blood tests and bone marrow biopsies." In June 2016, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

What Is Leukaemia?

Leukaemia is a type of blood cancer that affects blood-forming tissues, particularly the bone marrow. The disease causes abnormal blood cells to grow uncontrollably and interfere with the production of healthy red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

Since healthy blood cells perform essential functions, a shortage of these can cause symptoms such as tiredness, infections and bleeding. The symptoms can develop gradually or appear suddenly, depending on the type of leukaemia.

What Are The Different Types?

Leukaemia is broadly classified according to how quickly it progresses and the type of blood cell affected.

Acute leukaemia develops quickly and requires prompt treatment. The two major types are acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), which affects immature lymphocytes, and acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), which affects cells involved in producing myeloid blood cells.

develops quickly and requires prompt treatment. The two major types are acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), which affects immature lymphocytes, and acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), which affects cells involved in producing myeloid blood cells. Chronic leukaemia generally progresses more slowly. The main forms are chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), which affects lymphocytes, and chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML), which affects myeloid cells.

Signs And Symptoms To Watch For

Leukaemia does not always cause obvious or specific symptoms. Some common warning signs include:

Persistent or unexplained tiredness and weakness

Frequent infections or infections that keep returning

Fever or night sweats

Pale skin

Unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite

Easy bruising or bleeding

Frequent nosebleeds or bleeding gums

Slow-healing wounds

Swollen lymph nodes

Bone or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Headaches or dizziness

What Causes Leukaemia?

In most cases, there is no single identifiable cause of leukaemia. It develops when genetic changes cause blood-forming cells to grow and divide abnormally. Some factors can increase the risk. These include increasing age, certain inherited genetic conditions, previous chemotherapy or radiation therapy, exposure to high levels of radiation and some chemical exposures, including benzene. Smoking is also associated with an increased risk of AML.

Having a risk factor does not mean a person will definitely develop leukaemia, and many people diagnosed with the disease have no obvious risk factors.

How MDS Can Progress To Leukaemia

Sarah's case also highlights the connection between MDS and AML. Myelodysplastic syndromes are a group of disorders in which the bone marrow does not produce healthy blood cells normally. Some people with MDS can eventually develop AML. This is why persistent abnormalities in blood counts may require regular monitoring, blood tests and, when necessary, bone marrow examinations. Early detection can help doctors assess whether the condition is stable or progressing.

What Complications Can Leukaemia Cause?

The complications largely result from the lack of healthy blood cells. A shortage of red blood cells can cause severe anaemia, leading to extreme tiredness and breathlessness. Too few healthy white blood cells can make it harder for the body to fight infections.

A low platelet count can cause easy bruising and serious bleeding. In advanced disease, abnormal cells can also spread beyond the bone marrow and affect organs and tissues. Treatment itself can also be difficult. Chemotherapy may cause severe weakness, nausea, hair loss, low blood counts and an increased risk of infection.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.