You slept for eight hours and woke up on time, yet your head feels heavy. A simple email takes twice as long, a familiar word slips away mid-sentence, and you walk into a room with no idea why.

If this sounds like your mornings, you are not imagining it. "Brain fog" is not a disease in itself. It is an everyday term for a group of symptoms, and in most people, it points to a cause that can be found and fixed.

What Does Brain Fog Feel Like?

It looks a little different for everyone, but people commonly describe:

Difficulty focusing, even on simple tasks

Forgetting things, they would normally remember

Slow thinking and slow decision-making

Losing words or the thread of a conversation

Feeling mentally tired without having done much

Why Eight Hours in Bed Isn't Always Enough

Good sleep is not just about how long you stay in bed. It is about how deep and unbroken that sleep is. At night, your brain sorts memories, clears out the day's clutter and resets itself. If your sleep is broken into pieces, you may not even remember waking up, yet your brain never finishes this work. You get enough hours, but not enough rest.

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Common Reasons You May Feel Foggy Despite Enough Sleep

Sleep apnoea. Breathing repeatedly pauses during sleep and pulls you out of deep rest. Clues include loud snoring, a dry mouth or sore throat on waking, morning headaches and daytime sleepiness. Ask whoever shares your room if they notice pauses in your breathing. It is treatable.

Irregular sleep timings. Going to bed and waking up at different times, weekends included, confuses your body clock. Late caffeine and alcohol. An evening coffee can keep your sleep light even if you drop off easily. Alcohol may make you drowsy, but it tends to disturb the second half of the night. Stress, anxiety and low mood. A worried mind stays busy even when the body is still. Persistent low mood can also cause tiredness despite enough sleep. Low iron or vitamin B12. These can cause tiredness, poor concentration and forgetfulness. A simple blood test shows what you actually lack, so avoid guessing with supplements. Thyroid problems. An underactive thyroid can bring tiredness, forgetfulness and sensitivity to cold. Medicines. Some allergy tablets, sleeping pills and certain antidepressants can leave you groggy. Never stop a prescribed medicine on your own; speak to your doctor first. Everyday habits and life stages. Skipped meals, too little water, long screen hours, menopause, pregnancy and recovery from an illness such as COVID-19 can all cloud thinking.

What You Can Try at Home

Give these changes two to three weeks:

Wake up at the same time daily, weekends included

Aim for at least seven hours of sleep

Avoid caffeine after midday and alcohol close to bedtime

Keep screens out of the bedroom

Eat regular meals and drink enough water

Walk or exercise on most days

Write things down instead of relying on memory

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When Should You Be Concerned?

Foggy thinking after a bad week is usually nothing to worry about. Book a doctor's appointment if:

It lasts beyond two to three weeks despite better habits

It is getting worse instead of better

It affects your work, driving or relationships

It comes with loud snoring, gasping at night, constant tiredness, low mood, headaches, dizziness, tingling or unexplained weight changes

It began after an illness or a change in medicines

When Is It an Emergency?

Get immediate medical help if confusion or foggy thinking comes on suddenly, especially with slurred speech, a drooping face, weakness or numbness on one side, trouble seeing or a sudden severe headache. These can be signs of a stroke, and every minute counts.

Brain Fog or Something More?

Ordinary brain fog comes and goes, changes with sleep and stress, and you are usually the one who notices it. Steadily worsening memory loss, getting lost in familiar places, repeating the same questions, or family members noticing changes you do not see deserve prompt attention from a neurologist.

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How Doctors Find the Cause

There is no single test for brain fog. Your doctor will ask about your sleep, habits, medicines and medical history, and may suggest blood tests for anaemia, vitamin levels and thyroid function. A sleep study may be advised if sleep apnoea is suspected.

Brain fog is frustrating, but it is not a sign of weakness or laziness. When your mind stays cloudy after a full night's sleep, your body is asking for attention. Start with better sleep habits, and if the fog does not lift, get checked rather than wait it out.

(By Dr. Bharath Kumar Surisetti, Consultant Neurologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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