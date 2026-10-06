Mental health can be affected by several factors, including stress, sleep, hormones and nutrition. Changes in mood, concentration or sleep can sometimes be signs of an underlying issue, so it is important not to ignore persistent symptoms and seek medical advice when needed.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain discusses the possible connection between nutrient deficiencies and mental well-being in a video shared on Instagram. She highlights how low levels of certain vitamins and minerals may be associated with symptoms such as anxiety, low mood, brain fog, insomnia and irritability.

In her video, Deepsikha Jain encourages people not to ignore symptoms that occur frequently. She recommends checking nutrient levels and working towards correcting deficiencies where they are identified.

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In her video, she says, “5 vitamin deficiencies that can actually impact your mental health and your mood.”

Here are five symptoms Jain discusses and the reasons she highlights.

Anxiety

Deepsikha Jain says low magnesium and vitamin B6 levels may be associated with feelings of anxiety. It is important to note that anxiety can have several causes, and nutrient deficiencies are only one possible factor to consider.

Depression

Speaking about depression, she highlights vitamin D3 and vitamin B12 deficiencies, along with an imbalance in the gut, as possible factors to consider.

Brain Fog

Brain fog, which can involve difficulty concentrating or thinking clearly, is another concern. The nutritionist points to low oestrogen levels, vitamin B12 deficiency and low omega-3 intake as possible factors associated with these symptoms.

Insomnia

She also discusses the possible links between sleep difficulties and magnesium, melatonin and vitamin B12 levels.

Irritability

Frequent irritability is another symptom. Deepsikha Jain points to low oestrogen levels, vitamin B12 deficiency and magnesium levels as possible factors associated with mood changes.

However, these symptoms do not automatically indicate a vitamin deficiency. Anyone experiencing persistent anxiety, depression, sleep problems or other changes in mental well-being should consult a qualified healthcare professional for an appropriate assessment.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.