Mizoram recorded HIV positivity rates of 1.63 per cent among males, 1.20 per cent among females and 0.77 per cent among antenatal care (ANC) mothers, according to data released by the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society on Monday.

Health officials said that a total of 85,479 people were tested for HIV between April and October 2026, including 42,795 males, 31,786 females and 10,898 ANC mothers.

The National adult HIV prevalence rate is 0.20 per cent.

Project Director of the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) Dr Jane Rinsangi Ralte said that among the detected HIV cases, 75.19 per cent were attributed to sexual transmission, 21.56 per cent to the sharing of contaminated injecting equipment, and 1.86 per cent to mother-to-child transmission. A review of HIV transmission trends from 2010 to 2024 indicated that the HIV prevalence rate in Mizoram stood at 2.75 per cent, which is much higher than the national average of 0.20 per cent.

However, the number of newly detected HIV cases has been showing a declining trend, the official said, adding that among the general clients, 2,236 new HIV cases were detected during 2022–23, followed by 2,059 in 2023–24, 1,911 in 2024–25 and 1,628 in 2025–26.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma chaired a meeting of the State Council on AIDS here on Monday, which also noted an 81.23 per cent reduction in deaths caused by HIV and related illnesses.

The Chief Minister stated that although HIV infection can occur accidentally, individuals can protect themselves from the virus by adopting a careful lifestyle and making informed choices. He expressed satisfaction that, through the initiatives of the state government, MSACS and various voluntary organisations, deaths related to HIV and associated illnesses had declined by as much as 81.23 per cent.

He also noted that the number of newly detected HIV cases had been decreasing year after year.

Lalduhoma further stated that the concerted efforts of the government, organisations and concerned individuals had helped many people recover from substance dependence. He emphasised the importance of equipping these individuals with vocational skills so that they could establish sustainable livelihoods and make a fresh start in life.

The Chief Minister also stressed that the Mizoram State Council on AIDS should formulate appropriate plans to ensure that people living with HIV have access to reliable vocational training and skills that would help them become self-reliant.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Lalrinpuii, highlighted the importance of knowing one's HIV status as a key measure in preventing the further spread of the virus. She emphasised the need for couples to undergo HIV testing before marriage.

The Health Minister also urged people living with HIV to seek appropriate treatment facilities and adhere to their prescribed medication regularly.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)