An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 has struck near Lelep in Nepal's Koshi Province, with tremors reported across parts of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and China.

The earthquake struck at around 7:02 am IST, according to initial reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), meanwhile, said the epicentre of the quake was located at latitude 27.855 degrees north and longitude 87.909 degrees east, at a depth of 20 kilometres.

Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, however, put the earthquake's magnitude at 5.6 near Olangchung Gola in Taplejung district, close to the Nepal-Tibet border, according to a report by The Kathmandu Post.

Tremors were reportedly felt across parts of eastern and northeastern India, including Bihar, Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal, as well as areas bordering the Himalayan region, causing panic among residents, according to media reports.

Reports from West Bengal said powerful tremors shook high-rise buildings, residential houses, electric poles and overhead power lines. Alarmed residents rushed out of their homes and gathered on the streets as a precaution. People who had stepped out for morning walks and exercise were also caught off guard by the sudden tremors.

The earthquake was felt across several parts of North Bengal, including Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, a separate magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck Assam's Karbi Anglong district at 3:39 am on Tuesday. According to the NCS, the tremor started at a depth of 15 kilometres, with its epicentre at latitude 25.743 degrees north and longitude 93.355 degrees east.