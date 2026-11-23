For a group of schoolchildren in Wellington, New Zealand, watching a live cricket match seemed much more exciting than spending the day in a classroom. However, their fun outing took a funny turn when a stadium camera spotted them enjoying the India-New Zealand Test match. As soon as they realised they were being filmed, the children quickly ducked and covered their faces to avoid being recognised.

The amusing moment was captured on the fifth day of the first Test in Wellington. The youngsters were sitting in the stands in their school uniforms and having their lunch while watching the match.

The children appeared to be enjoying the opportunity to watch the game live. However, their relaxed time in the stadium changed when they noticed the camera focusing on them.

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As soon as they realised they were on camera, the schoolchildren started hiding their faces and ducking out of sight. Their sudden attempts to avoid being filmed made the moment entertaining.

Sony LIV shared the clip on Instagram with a humorous caption that read, "Dear parents, we found where the kids are." The caption added to the fun, suggesting that the children had chosen to spend their time watching cricket instead of being in their classrooms.

Social Media Reaction

The video received several reactions from viewers, with many finding the children's unexpected response funny.

One user commented, "These are the days."

Another user noted, "Dear parents, your kids are safe."

"Best moment," added a third user.

A fourth user wrote, "Best school days."