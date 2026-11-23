A software engineer was allegedly beaten to death by her partner in Pune's Hinjewadi after a fight over her suspicion that he was having an affair. The accused sat beside her body overnight before reporting the crime to police.

Komal Dahale, 27, and Shubham Dnyaneshwar Kalbande, both software engineers, were dating each other for over three years and had planned to get married. Komal, originally from Maharashtra's Wardha, worked with Wipro and Shubham, who hails from Buldhana, works with Infosys. Their families knew of their relationship and had agreed to get them married.

However, Komal suspected that Shubham was cheating on her and had an affair, which led to frequent fights between the couple.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at around 3 am, at Komal's paying guest accommodation in Hinjawadi area, one such argument broke out between them. In a fit of rage, Shubham allegedly assaulted Komal, kicked and punched her on the head and neck, eventually killing her.

He then sat beside Komal's body through the night before calling the police in the morning to report the crime.

Police reached the spot and rushed Komal to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Hinjewadi police have arrested Shubham, and further investigation is underway.