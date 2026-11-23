The body of a doctor from Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, who had been missing since November 18, was found stuffed inside a sack in a dam on Monday morning.

The victim, Dr Sanjay Teli, was allegedly murdered over a land transaction dispute in Goradkheda village of Pachora taluka in Jalgaon. His body was recovered from the Bahula Dam in the district five days after he went missing.

According to the preliminary investigation, the murder was linked to a Rs 1.25-crore agricultural land deal. Teli was allegedly lured to Goradkheda by a land agent on the pretext of paying a Rs 1.90 lakh commission related to the transaction.

However, the doctor had an argument over the land deal with the land agent, identified as Rahul Dharmaraj Patil. During the argument, Patul allegedly attacked Teli with a sharp weapon and killed him.

Sandeep Gavit, Additional Superintendent of Police, said the accused later sought to destroy evidence and, with the help of his employee Sanjay Bhil, stuffed the body into a sack and dumped it in Bahula Dam.

After Teli went missing, police launched an investigation into his whereabouts.

Based on the victim's last mobile phone location, call detail records, and clues obtained from a vehicle found in the area, the local crime branch and Pachora Police arrested Rahul Patil and Sanjay Bhil.

Family members of the victim have claimed that Rs 80 lakh had already been paid to the accused as part of the land deal. They have demanded the strictest punishment for those involved.