Video: Man Climbs Tree To Save His Life After River Swells Suddenly In Maharashtra

A man was left stranded in the swollen Anjani River in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district after the water level rose suddenly due to continuous rainfall. The man has been identified as Suresh Bhil. Caught in the strong current, he climbed a tall tree in the middle of the river to save his life.

Local villagers alerted the authorities after spotting him stranded on the tree. Rescue efforts were hampered by the river's powerful flow, which had intensified due to incessant rainfall in the region.

Watch the video here:

Authorities have urged residents not to cross overflowing rivers and streams or venture into waterlogged areas, warning that water levels can rise rapidly and pose a serious threat to life.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast widespread rainfall across Maharashtra over five days, issuing red, orange, and yellow alerts for several districts.

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Earlier this month, 13 people were killed and 10 others injured in rain-related incidents across the state in a single day.

According to the State Emergency Control Room, nearly 100 houses were damaged due to the heavy rainfall, while hundreds of families affected by flood-like conditions were shifted to safer locations.

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Districts such as Palghar, Mumbai, and Pune recorded excess rainfall, while regions like Nandurbar and Hingoli faced severe deficits, according to the SDMA report.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) confirmed that location-based real-time warnings have been deployed extensively.