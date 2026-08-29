'Don't Leave Mom, Dad Alone': Teen Sends Message To Sister, Then Kills Self

"Happy Raksha Bandhan, didi... Please don't leave mom and dad alone."

Those were among the final words a 17-year-old student shared with his sister in Maharashtra's Jalgaon before allegedly taking his own life on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, leaving his family devastated.

The student, identified as Rohit Sahebrao Dhangar, was a Class 11 student. He had visited his sister with his father on Raksha Bandhan and got a rakhi tied on his wrist before returning home on his father's two-wheeler.

After reaching home, Rohit posted a photograph with his sister on social media platform Instagram along with an emotional message. In the post, he reportedly wrote, "Take care of everything, Didi. Don't leave Mom and Dad alone. I am leaving."

Preliminary information suggests that Rohit also sent a video message to a friend, saying that he had lost money in online gaming. Alarmed by the message, the friend and others rushed to his house. However, by the time they arrived, Rohit had allegedly died by suicide by hanging.

His family immediately rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Rohit had also posted another status carrying an emotional message. It read: "When I come back next time, I will become everyone's favourite. I will erase the stains that remain. No eyes will be wet, and I will not take anything away from anyone's heart..."

Police said an accidental death case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)