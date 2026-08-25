Hyderabad Student Dies By Suicide In US, Was Stressed Over No Job

In 2024, he moved from Hyderabad to the United States for higher studies. Two years later, the family has received the news of his death by suicide. He is Sai Pradeep, who has died by suicide allegedly over failure to find a job and stress.

Pradeep, fondly known as Deepu, was a native of Dammaiguda. He travelled to the US in 2024 to pursue a master's degree at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

According to family and friends, he had been struggling with the job search for around four months and was under considerable stress. He was reported dead on August 21.

Pradeep's cousin Deepthi remembers him as a "loving and kind-hearted person, full of life and determination".

According to information available on GoFundMe campaign started by his cousin to bring his body back home, Pradeep faced several health challenges since childhood, "but he never let them define him".

"Over the years, Deepu's dedication to his health and fitness inspired those around him. Through discipline, hard work, and countless hours in the gym, he transformed himself and showed the power of determination and consistency. He will always be remembered for his warmth, strength, and positive energy," Deepthi wrote.

During his time in the US, Pradeep learned Spanish, reflecting his curiosity and eagerness to learn.

"His unexpected passing has left his parents, family, and loved ones with a loss that is difficult to put into words," Pradeep's sister said.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Deepthi seeks $35,000 to cover expenses of bringing Pradeep's remains back to India and his funeral. Any funds remaining will go toward supporting his parents.

As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had received 821 donations and raised $28,602.

"His strength, determination, kindness, and love for life will always be remembered," Deepthi concluded.