US Immigration Rules Change In 2026: 4 Major Updates Affecting Indians

The United States remains one of the most popular destinations for higher education and career opportunities, attracting thousands of Indian students and professionals every year. However, 2026 has brought several significant immigration policy changes that could affect everything from student visa stays to employment-based applications and green card eligibility. If you are planning to study, work or settle in the US, understanding these updates is essential.

Here are four major immigration changes and what they could mean for prospective travellers and long-term residents.

1. Fixed Time Limit Introduced For Student Visa Holders

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has replaced the long-standing "Duration of Status" (D/S) system with a fixed admission period for certain visa holders.

Under the new rule, F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors, and I visa holders for foreign media representatives can stay in the US only for the duration of their programme, up to a maximum of four years. The rule is scheduled to take effect on September 15, 2026.

The change also reduces the post-study grace period for F-1 students from 60 days to 30 days. Those who need additional time to complete their studies or continue eligible programmes will need approval from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), including filing the required extension application.

2. Green Card Applicants May Face Greater Scrutiny

The Trump administration is reviving a policy that could affect green card applicants who have relied on certain public assistance programmes.

Under the rule, immigration officials will assess whether applicants could become a "public charge". Rather than listing specific benefits that automatically lead to rejection, officers will make case-by-case decisions based on an individual's overall circumstances, including financial and personal factors.

3. Increased Premium Processing Fees For H-1B, Other Applications

Earlier this year, USCIS announced higher premium processing fees for several immigration categories, with the changes taking effect from March 1, 2026. The agency said the increase reflects inflation between June 2023 and June 2025.

For many employment-based applications, including H-1B petitions, the premium processing fee increased from USD 2,805 to USD 2,965. Other immigration categories also saw fee revisions. The changes affect foreign professionals and employers who rely on faster processing timelines.

4. Proposed H-1B Wage Increase Could Raise Hiring Costs

The US administration has also proposed raising the minimum wages required for H-1B workers by around 30 per cent across multiple wage categories.

According to the proposal, the revision is intended to better protect US workers and update wage thresholds that officials say have remained largely unchanged for about two decades. If implemented, the measure could increase costs for employers sponsoring foreign workers, potentially affecting hiring decisions and sponsorship opportunities.

Why It Matters For Indians

India is among the largest sources of international students and skilled professionals moving to the United States. These changes could influence study plans, post-graduation options, visa expenses and employment opportunities. Anyone considering an American university, a work visa or a future green card application may benefit from understanding the evolving immigration landscape before making long-term plans.