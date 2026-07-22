Renowned Indian-Origin Scientist Quits US Lab After Sexual Misconduct Probe

A renowned Indian-origin scientist, Satchidananda Panda, has resigned from California's Salk Institute over sexual misconduct allegations, bringing an end to his 22-year tenure at the prestigious California research centre. The prominent biologist will formally leave his post on August 13, according to the journal Science.

Panda, who is in his mid-50s, was recently placed on administrative leave as Salk investigated a complaint by a female research assistant in his laboratory, who accused him of workplace misconduct.

"In March of this year, a staff research assistant raised concerns about workplace misconduct through Salk's official reporting channels... The Institute offered support and resources to the staff member and initiated a prompt, thorough, and impartial investigation," the Salk Institute in La Jolla said in a statement.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed by the institute, later left the institute voluntarily, according to a report by the New York Post.

Not The First Allegation

According to the report, it was at least the second time in recent years that Salk has investigated Panda following harassment allegations.

Panda, on the other hand, denied the sexual misconduct in an email cited by the journal Science.

"I am deeply committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and professional environment for everyone in my research team and across the institute. These values are central to my leadership," he reportedly wrote.

Salk employees told Science that Panda has not been on campus for several weeks.

In a separate email, the scientist told his lab members and faculty that he was resigning because he plans to write a book about how recent advances in circadian rhythms research will shape human health.

"This is the right moment to pause, take fresh stock of these shifts, and redefine the goals for the next phase of my career," Panda reportedly wrote.

About Satchidananda Panda

Panda's lab studies circadian rhythms and intermittent fasting, also known as time-restricted eating. His research focuses on the molecular mechanisms underlying the body's internal 24-hour clock and ways to prevent and reverse chronic disease.

His work has brought millions of dollars to the Salk. He has already authored two books on the subject and is one of the most cited researchers in the world, according to the journal analysis firm Clarivate.

In 2023, he was elected as a fellow at AAAS, which publishes Science.

