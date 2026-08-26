Ek-Uttarakhand Top Cop Exits Panel Probing IIT Delhi Student's Death Amid Row

Former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, who was proposed as chairperson of the external inquiry committee set up by IIT Delhi to probe the death of 31-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar, has recused himself from the panel citing prior commitments. Sources said a new chairperson will be announced soon.

Rishikesh Kumar died on August 22 after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex on the IIT Delhi campus. Police said no suicide note was recovered and they are examining counselling records, his mobile phone and other materials. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

Kumar, from Patna in Bihar, joined the MSc Physics programme in July 2025 and initially stayed in Shivalik Hostel. He had a good academic record in his first semester.

Mental health concerns surfaced around March 2026. Institute counsellors and psychiatrists advised continuous parental supervision. He withdrew from subsequent semesters, lived off-campus with a parent, and underwent inpatient treatment for about a month.

His family has alleged that the administration was alerted about his suicidal thoughts but failed to provide adequate support, including hostel accommodation and assistance with academic projects, leaving him isolated.

The incident triggered multi-day protests by hundreds of students on campus. They demanded an independent inquiry, the resignation of certain officials handling student welfare, compensation of at least Rs 1 crore for the family, and stronger systems for mental health support and grievance redressal.

Students also pointed to a series of student deaths on campus in recent years. Classes were suspended during the sit-ins.

IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee announced a five-member External Inquiry Committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, review administrative processes and protocols, interact with students and faculty, and recommend steps to strengthen student support systems.

The panel was asked to submit its report within two weeks.

The committee originally included Ashok Kumar, an IIT Delhi alumnus and currently Vice-Chancellor of Sports University Haryana; Professor Pratap Sharma, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi; two student representatives; and the Registrar as secretary and convenor.

The institute also announced reimbursement of medical expenses, financial assistance from its benevolent fund, the creation of a voluntary contribution fund for the family, and a proposal to appoint an external ombudsperson for unresolved grievances.

Students objected to Ashok Kumar's inclusion, citing to his past public remarks linking student protests to radicalisation and digital terrorism. They sought a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge, with student representatives nominated by the protesters.

Following further discussions with the administration, the institute agreed to reconstitute the committee. The recusal and the forthcoming announcement of a new chairperson come against the backdrop of demands for greater independence and accountability in the inquiry.

The probe is expected to examine both the specific circumstances surrounding Kumar's death and the broader institutional mechanisms for student welfare and mental health support.