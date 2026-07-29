20-Year-Old IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel

A 20-year-old second-year material science student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room at the institute's Powai campus on Tuesday.

The student has been identified as Sohil Rajkumar Sangwan, a resident of Hostel No. 4 at IIT Bombay.

According to police, Sohil allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet.

The Powai Police have registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Police said the student was originally from Pilani, Rajasthan, and a preliminary investigation has indicated that he was facing family-related issues and was also going through a difficult phase in his relationship.

Authorities are examining his mobile phone, chats, and other electronic devices to ascertain the exact reasons and circumstances behind the incident.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

The incident comes days after a third-year BTech student at IIT Guwahati was found dead on the institute's campus. The student, identified as Ritesh Raj Singh, was a native of Puri in Odisha. He was from the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department and a resident of the Brahmaputra Hostel.

Police sources said the student allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of a building on the campus at around 2:30 pm on July 26.

"The Institute is cooperating fully with the police, who are investigating the matter, and we are awaiting their findings before we share any further information on this matter," an official statement from IIT Guwahati read.

