Vigilance Officials Raid 41 Tamil Nadu Locations Linked To Ex-Minister

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday conducted searches at 41 locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with an alleged case of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) malpractice and misappropriation.

Searches were carried out at Senthilbalaji's residence in Karur and at the premises of his associates. DVAC officials also questioned Senthilbalaji at a private hotel in Chennai, where he is currently staying.

The searches come as the DVAC registered a complaint against former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK MLA V Senthilbalaji, a former TASMAC Managing Director, and several TASMAC officials over the alleged irregularities.

Senthilbalaji had served as the Minister for Prohibition and Excise in the previous DMK government, overseeing the state-run liquor retailer TASMAC.

The agency also searched the premises of Golden Vats Pvt. Ltd., a liquor manufacturing company in Tiruvarur, which investigators alleged was linked to DMK MP TR Baalu. The searches were conducted in Chennai, Pudukkottai, Tiruvarur, Karur, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Tiruppur, Erode, The Nilgiris (Ooty), Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Sivaganga.

The ruling TVK has repeatedly accused Senthilbalaji of irregularities in TASMAC. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had earlier described the alleged irregularities as a "party fund." The DMK has denied all the allegations.