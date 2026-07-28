Andhra Student Who Shared Stage With Chandrababu Naidu Dies By Suicide

A Class 10 student, who had recently interacted with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting, has died by suicide in Irlapalli village of Rampachodavaram mandal.

The girl, identified as Murram Shivani, was a student of the Government Zilla Parishad High School, Rampachodavaram.

Just three days before the incident, she had participated in the state's Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting, where she addressed the gathering in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

She reportedly expressed her ambition to become a "Shining Star" award winner. Following her speech, the Chief Minister invited her to sit beside him, interacted with her, and shared a meal with the students.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

According to police, Shivani was found dead at her grandmother's house in Irlapalli village.

Investigators recovered a handwritten note in which she apologised to her parents and wrote that she had wanted to work hard to fulfil their dreams.

The note also expressed that she wished to live but was finding life difficult, while urging her family members to remain united.

Authorities have not confirmed any motive behind the death.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep grief over the incident and ordered a thorough inquiry.

In a public statement, he recalled Shivani's enthusiasm and aspirations during the school event and described her death as heartbreaking. He also appealed to students facing emotional distress to seek support from family members, friends, and loved ones, stressing that every problem has a solution.

The incident has left teachers, classmates, and residents of the tribal region in mourning, while the police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the student's death.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)