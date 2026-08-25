NRI Earning Rs 1 Crore In US Says He Saved More On Rs 25 Lakh Salary In India

An Indian man who has lived in the US for the past 15 years has sparked an online debate after comparing his finances in America with what he earned while working in India. Nitin Malhotra said that despite earning around $8,000 (Rs 7.63 lakh) a month in the US, equivalent to roughly Rs 1 crore annually, he believes he was able to save more when he was earning a ₹25 lakh annual salary in India.

In a video shared on Instagram, Malhotra broke down his monthly expenses in the US and explained how housing, taxes, insurance and everyday costs significantly reduce his disposable income. According to his calculation, around $2,500 a month goes towards his mortgage, while approximately $1,500 is deducted in taxes. That leaves him with about $4,000 from his $8,000 monthly income.

He said another $500 goes towards insurance for his two cars, while health insurance for himself, his wife and their child costs around $500 a month.

Food is another major expense, costing the family between $1,000 and $1,200 each month. He estimates that miscellaneous expenses, including medical bills and medicines, add another $500 to $800. Phone and internet bills further reduce what is left at the end of the month.

After accounting for these expenses, Malhotra said he is left with roughly $1,000 to $1,200 in monthly savings.

He also pointed out that his calculation does not include childcare expenses because his wife is currently not working. If she takes up a job, daycare and other associated costs would add another significant expense.

Watch the video here:

Malhotra then compared this with his financial situation in India, where he earned around Rs 25 lakh a year, or roughly Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh a month.

He said that with rent of about Rs 30,000 and considerably lower day-to-day expenses, he could comfortably save between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh every month.

His comparison has sparked discussion about the difference between earning a higher salary and actually having more disposable income. One user wrote, "US is expensive . i have spent my life in India and recently came to usa . quality of life , no corruption and good infrastructure and emergency services are prompt are good in US . But here fear is always of job loss . In india you can still survive with low salary , but US mai nahi chalega.'

Another commented, "Comparing India to the USA in terms of lifestyle and savings? Oh, that's like comparing apples to oranges! If your wife works, you can definitely save a pretty penny."