A video posted by an Indian woman in Australia describing an incident with an Indian family has sparked a huge debate around migration and racism. The woman named Anjalie Sharma, who lives in Sydney, posted the video on Instagram two days ago alleging that an Indian family eating near a roadside food truck had eggs thrown at them from a passing vehicle. The incident took place when Sharma said she was returning from work.

The woman said there were family members, including adults, who were seated near the food truck and enjoying their time.

Suddenly, a vehicle, which she called a "ute truck" (a term popular in Australia for vehicles with an enclosed passenger cab and an open cargo area or tray at the rear), passed by and the occupants threw eggs at them.

"Call it racism or hatred against Indians, but I felt really bad," said Sharma.

The family members weren't doing anything and minding their own business, she said, adding that she called the police but wasn't sure if any action will be taken.

A text super on the video said no one deserves to be treated this way, and that respect should be bare minimum.

The short clip has sparked a widespread online debate over hostility towards Indian abroad.

"I know the way to the airport," commented one user. "These are the true Aussies by the way," said another.

"It's their culture," read one of the comments.

In October, an Indian family in Brisbane became the target of a racist outburst. The incident left the family so frightened that it is considering ending its lease and moving back to India.

A 19-year-old man, Harley Adams, was arrested by the police and charged with hate crime offences. He had hurled racist abuse at the family and threatened to blow up their apartment block in Morningside, in Brisbane's east.