Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets gave up early gains on Monday, with the Sensex tumbling more than 1,600 points from its day's high and the Nifty 50 slipping below the 25,600 mark. The sudden reversal came after a strong run in recent weeks, prompting investors to lock in profits.

At the close on Friday, the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 515.33 lakh crore. However, by 02:30 pm on Monday, it fell to Rs 509.69 lakh crore -- a loss of over Rs 5 lakh crore. At 02:30 pm, Sensex was down 1,241 points at 82,678, while Nifty slipped 373 points to 25,424. FOLLOW LIVE MARKET UPDATES

One of the biggest reasons behind the fall was profit booking. Markets have rallied sharply this month, with benchmarks nearing their previous record highs. After four straight weeks of gains, many investors chose to cash out at higher levels rather than chase the rally further.

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Banking stocks added to the pressure. Shares of lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda came under heavy selling, dragging the Bank Nifty sharply lower. Since financial stocks carry a significant weight in benchmark indices, their decline had an outsized impact on the broader market.

BSE Sensex Heatmap At 12:45 PM

Investors were also watching developments in the US. Fresh concerns over a possible interest-rate hike by the US Federal Reserve dampened sentiment globally. Higher US rates can make American assets more attractive, which may reduce the flow of foreign money into emerging markets such as India.

Another factor weighing on sentiment was the weakness in the rupee. A weaker currency can increase import costs and raise inflation concerns, while also making foreign investors more cautious about holding Indian assets.

Technical factors also played a role. Analysts said the Nifty 50 struggled to break decisively above the psychologically important 26,000 level. With momentum slowing near that mark and indicators showing overbought conditions, traders used the rally to book profits.

Despite Monday's decline, analysts noted that the broader market trend remains positive, though investors are likely to closely track global interest-rate signals, foreign fund flows and whether the Nifty can regain momentum above the 26,000 level.