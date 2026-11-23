Stock Market News: A breast cancer screening test costing less than Rs 700 could soon become part of a small-cap company's healthcare business. Lord's Mark Industries Limited, listed on the BSE under the scrip code 501261, has secured a manufacturing licence for its radiation-free breast cancer screening device.

The development gives the company a fresh opportunity in India's growing healthcare and medical diagnostics market. But will the new product translate into meaningful revenue? And should investors consider the stock?

The company announced that it has received manufacturing licence MFG/MD/2026/000736 under Form MD-5 of the Medical Devices Rules, 2017. The licence authorises it to manufacture the Class B medical device for sale or distribution.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The product, called the Lords Med Breast Cancer Screening Kit, uses a wearable system fitted with 28-36 thermal sensors. These sensors measure temperature patterns on the surface of the breast and identify variations that could indicate underlying abnormalities.

The technology does not use radiation and is non-invasive. The company says it can also screen women with dense breast tissue. However, the device is intended as a first-line screening solution. Its findings are meant to guide further confirmatory investigations and medical evaluation. It should not be treated as a substitute for diagnostic tests or a definitive cancer diagnosis.

Lord's Mark's Breast Cancer Screening Device: What Is The Plan?

The company plans to introduce screening services through its own Lord's Path Labs from January 2027.

It is targeting a price of less than Rs 700 per test. Lord's Mark also plans to partner with private hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and other healthcare institutions to expand its reach.

The company is exploring opportunities to integrate the screening service with government healthcare schemes. The proposed pricing could help it tap into a large population that faces financial and infrastructure barriers to preventive healthcare.

The opportunity is significant. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, India recorded an estimated 237,231 new breast cancer cases in 2024.

The commercial market is also expanding. Grand View Research estimates that India's breast cancer diagnostics market generated revenue of $179.7 million in 2025. It projects the market to reach $419.1 million by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.4 per cent between 2026 and 2033.

Commenting on the development, Dr Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Lord's Mark Industries, said the company wants to make breast cancer screening more accessible through affordable pricing and partnerships.

"At Lord's Mark Industries, we believe healthcare innovation creates its greatest value when it reaches those who need it most," he said. He added that the company aims to expand screening access through hospitals, diagnostic networks and government programmes.

Not The Company's First Medical Device Bet

The breast cancer screening kit is the company's second major medical device offering after its AI-enabled dialysis machine. The move signals its attempt to build a larger presence in medical technology and preventive healthcare rather than rely on a single product category.

However, the commercial success of the new device will depend on how quickly the company can build its screening network, convince hospitals and diagnostic centres to adopt the technology, and generate repeat demand.

A manufacturing licence is an important regulatory milestone. It does not, by itself, guarantee commercial orders or revenue.