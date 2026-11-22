It has been a record 100 days since Parliament's Monsoon Session last sat, and it still hasn't been prorogued, or formally concluded, amid increasing chatter that the Narendra Modi government still has a plan up its sleeve for avenging an earlier defeat by gathering the numbers to pass a landmark bill for delimitation of constituencies. The 100-day gap is the longest so far in India's parliamentary history, having beaten the previous record of 87 days from 2008.

The government is learnt to be working on the two-thirds majority it needs to pass the delimitation bill, which it has linked to operationalising the reservation of 33 per cent of seats in Parliament and state legislatures for women.

The Congress, which has said the quota as granted by a 2023 law should be delinked from census and delimitation, has set out roughly four conditions. The DMK and AAP, Opposition parties that are not part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, are learnt to be largely on the same page on this count. Caveats remain regarding the DMK, though, besides some INDIA bloc members too.

Government's December Plan

Sources in the BJP-led NDA government have already said there would be no special session, despite weeks of talk in Delhi of a three-day sitting as early as November 25-27.

Instead, technically, the next part of the Monsoon Session will meet in the second week of December for about a dozen sittings. The government plans to take up both bills in the first three days. Floor managers expect the rest of the sitting to be lost to disruption, with the parties' attention on the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and some other states.

Congress leaders say delimitation may be necessary but has to be carried out "according to the Constitution". The Congress-led INDIA bloc, Tamil Nadu's DMK, and the Aam Aadmi Party have four demands.

Opposition's 4-Point Counter

The first is that the Lok Sabha stay at 543 seats after delimitation, with no increase or decrease. The second is that each state keep the number of seats it has now.

The third is that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the women's reservation law of 2023, be put into effect, with 182 of the existing 543 seats reserved for women.

And the fourth is a constitutional amendment freezing this arrangement for the next 25 years.

Sources said the Congress, and the DMK and the AAP as well, would readily support the necessary bills if the government agrees to these demands.

But the government wants delimitation by passing a bill that allows it based on any census, not having to wait for the ongoing Census 2027 to finish.

Since the 33 per cent quota for women is incumbent upon a fresh delimitation, the government has been accusing the Congress of blocking women's empowerment. The Congress and others in the Opposition have accused the government of aiming at gerrymandering -- of trying to change the numbers and boundaries of electoral constituencies to its advantage -- by "hiding behind the women's quota".

A Matter Of Numbers After All

A procedural reason and simple arithmetic can explain why the government is in no hurry to prorogue the current session.

A session that hasn't been prorogued can be recalled at less than a week's notice, while a fresh summons after prorogation needs two weeks.

Plus, because the bills amount to constitutional amendments, they need a two-thirds majority, which the government's floor managers put at around 360 in the Lok Sabha, depending on attendance on the day.

The BJP-led NDA is learnt to have calculated that it has 319 members for sure, within which the BJP alone has 241 of its own.

In April, the government failed to get the numbers. A great deal has changed since then. The fresh calculation includes the support of a 20-member breakaway group of the Trinamool Congress that has joined a little-known party, NCPI. The DMK has also left the INDIA bloc after the Congress switched sides in Tamil Nadu to ally with Vijay's TVK that won the state elections in May.

Among INDIA bloc members being looked at, if eight MPs of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are added, the NDA total hits 327, depending on whether the NCP(SP) switches sides.

If the DMK's 22 are added for argument's sake, it reaches 350, still about 10 short. The rest would have to come from the three-dozen-or-so MPs outside both alliances. The DMK has kept its cards close to the chest on the "flat 50 per cent" offer that Home Minister Amit Shah made verbally in the Lok Sabha back in April too.

NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule said her party would have no difficulty backing the bill if the state's seats rose by a flat 50 per cent, with no regional bias possible thus. Sule, however, has ruled out a merger into the NCP faction that backs the NDA already.

Among existing allies, the NDA can count Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party with 16 MPs, plus 12 of the Janata Dal (United), 13 of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena (Shinde), five of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), two each from the Janata Dal (Secular), the Jana Sena and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and some others.

The government's current bill, as per its text, would raise the Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 seats, with a third (say, 283) reserved for women on rotation. It would also redraw the share of seats among states on the basis of the 2011 census, or any census that the government chooses.

The Opposition's conditions so far leave the government with only the option of granting women's reservation within the existing House. The government has argued that increasing and redrawing seats will help make the House more representative. The Congress has sought an all-party meeting, but there's no sign of one yet. The question is also about time. If the bills don't pass in December, there may not be enough time to hold the 2029 Lok Sabha elections on new boundaries.