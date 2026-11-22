Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: Part 1 continues to attract audiences to theatres, registering a significant rise in box office collections on its third Saturday, November 21.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic earned Rs 27.40 crore net across India on Day 17, marking a 74% growth compared to its previous day's collection of Rs 15.75 crore.

With the latest figures, the film's total India nett collection has climbed to Rs 906.90 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 1,083.70 crore.

The film also maintained its momentum in international markets, earning Rs 10 crore overseas on Saturday. Its total overseas gross collection now stands at Rs 533 crore.

Combining its domestic and International earnings, Ramayana has amassed Rs 1,616.70 crore worldwide in 17 days. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 1,700 crore milestone as it continues its theatrical run.

Hindi Version Leads The Regional Markets

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor to the film's domestic earnings on Saturday. It collected Rs 20.25 crore from 13,553 shows, recording an occupancy of 25.4%.

Among the dubbed versions, Malayalam registered the highest occupancy of 68.1%. The version earned Rs 2.75 crore through 838 shows. The Tamil version followed with Rs 2 crore from 601 shows at an occupancy of 62.8%.

Meanwhile, the Kannada version collected Rs 1.65 crore from 411 shows, recording 45.5% occupancy. The Telugu version contributed Rs 75 lakh from 448 shows at an occupancy of 30.5%.

Overall, the film recorded 15,851 shows across languages in India on Day 17, taking its all-language net collection to Rs 27.40 crore.

The film's latest box office performance comes amid expectations of a strong third weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared his prediction on X, pointing towards the film's advance booking trends.

He wrote, "#Ramayana The film is expected to witness a solid jump in collections today [Saturday] and tomorrow [Sunday], going by the impressive advance bookings."

The Saturday numbers have reflected the anticipated growth, with the film registering a substantial increase over Friday's earnings. With Sunday collections still to come, Ramayana is expected to continue its run towards the Rs 1,700 crore worldwide mark.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ramayana: Part 1 is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and continues to perform strongly across domestic and overseas markets.