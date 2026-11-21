Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are set to celebrate their wedding with a grand reception in Chennai today, November 21. Rajinikanth wore a sharp black suit while Kamal Haasan opted for a peach silk shirt and matching veshti (dhoti) set.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay was also seen in a navy blue bandhgala jacket with black trousers.

The event comes 10 days after the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11.

The reception is being hosted at ITC Grand Chola and is expected to see several prominent personalities from the film industry, cricket and politics in attendance.

The celebrations have already begun, with several high-profile guests arriving in Chennai ahead of the evening function. Telugu actor Mahesh Babu was spotted at the airport with his family. International cricket personalities Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori and Dale Steyn, accompanied by his family, were also among those seen arriving in the city.

Background

Earlier, Anirudh offered a glimpse into the couple's pre-wedding celebrations by sharing photographs featuring some of their close friends and family members. The pictures also included superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Sharing the photographs, the composer wrote, "Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more special. We carry all your love with us. - Kaviya and Anirudh (sic)."

The wedding celebrations have also seen the involvement of several prominent political figures. Over the past month, Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, have personally visited several political leaders to extend invitations for the occasion.

The couple's families reportedly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Anirudh's parents, actor Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi Ravichander, were also said to have accompanied them during the meeting. The invitation visits also included Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is associated with the Sun TV Network. She is also one of the prominent faces of the Indian Premier League, given her role in managing Sunrisers Hyderabad. Her appearances during IPL matches have made her a familiar name among cricket followers.

Anirudh Ravichander, meanwhile, is one of the most sought-after music composers in the Indian film industry. He has worked across several major film industries and recently received appreciation for his music in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

The composer is reportedly taking a short break from his professional commitments and is expected to return to work in January 2027.