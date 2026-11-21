Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran arrived in style for their grand wedding reception in Chennai this evening.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11. Their reception is being hosted at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai and will see several bigwigs in attendance from Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu and Vijay.

The lovely couple looked royal as they were seen in black and red ensembles. Kavya Maran opted for a red floral lace two-piece set. Anirudh opted for a deep maroon heavily-embroidered bandhgala jacket with black straight-leg trousers.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran had a unique wedding ceremony on November 11 as the couple chose self respect marriage. DMK IT Wing Secretary Dr T R B Rajaa confirmed the unique ceremony.

A self respect marriage was started by social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. In this type of wedding, the bride and groom make a promise to stay together and exchange garlands or rings in front of witnesses.

The ceremony provides couples the freedom to marry in a simple way based on equal rights and respect for each other. It became legally accepted in Tamil Nadu in 1967.

Anirudh shared photos from their big day on Instagram and wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".

Anirudh kept his wedding look classic in an ivory outfit. He wore a kurta with matching veshti, paired with a long jacket featuring intricate embroidery.

Kavya, on the other hand, opted for a blush-pink lehenga with detailed embroidery and sequin work. She paired it with a matching blouse and accessorised with a statement choker and earrings. The couple looked lovely together in their coordinated pastel outfits.

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