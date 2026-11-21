Salman Khan is busy promoting his film Maatrubhumi with Chitrangda Singh, which is all set to release in theatres on December 4. While the film will be clashing with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, he shared his views on why he picked December 4 as the release date. He mentioned that he did not want to clash with Shah Rukh Khan and his film King.

Salman Khan told ABP Live, "Shah Rukh Khan is coming in December, that I think what is it, 24th, 24th of December. I am not going to clash with Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana, no way."

He added, "Now ye jo do picture aa rahi hain, Avengers or Dune, I would clash with them any time. But they're coming out one week before. I don't have a problem clashing with them at all. Now, agar woh date chhodo, so that means that one week later Shah Rukh's film comes in. Never want to clash."

He went on to explain that January 26 was a good date, but then Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is releasing.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali is coming with Vicky and Ranbir and Alia. So, I didn't want to clash with them either. Now, any next week after that, I'm having a good date. But then there's another film coming out in March. And that's Monster, and I don't want to clash with myself," added Salman Khan.

As for clashing with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, Salman Khan said he was not aware of the release when he announced the date of his long-delayed film Maatrubhumi.

The actor said, "So when we announced the 4th (of December), I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. I feel really, really bad about it. If I would've known, I would not have come out with Shraddha. I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, 'I'm really sorry, I didn't know.'"

Shraddha Kapoor's response to him was that there's enough space for two good films.

About Maatrubhumi

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace stars Salman Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Anoop Bikram Shahi and Prashant Tamang.

The film is based on a chapter in Shiv Aroor's book India's Most Fearless. It tells the story of the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in 2020. During the fight, soldiers from the Indian Army's 16 Bihar Regiment, led by Colonel B. Santosh Babu, faced Chinese troops.

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