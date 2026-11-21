Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal and Ravi Dubey, has completed two weeks in theatres.

What's Happening

The film, which has enjoyed a strong run at the domestic box office, is now witnessing a gradual decline in collections as it enters its third week.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana: Part 1 earned Rs 16.30 crore on Day 16 (Friday, November 20). This is a drop from its previous day's collection of Rs 19.35 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 880.05 crore.

The film had opened its theatrical run on a strong note and collected Rs 64.85 crore on its first day. It went on to earn Rs 564 crore during its opening week. The second weekend brought another boost to its box office performance, with the film collecting Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Sunday, November 15.

However, the collections witnessed a significant decline on the following Monday. The film earned Rs 32 crore on Day 12, registering a drop of approximately 57 per cent from its Sunday figures. The downward trend continued through the week, with the film collecting Rs 28.35 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15.

Background

Despite the recent slowdown, Ramayana has continued to register impressive numbers in its second week. It has become the second Hindi film of 2026, after Dhurandhar 2, to collect more than Rs 200 crore in its second week. It also became the second fastest Hindi film after Dhurandhar 2 to cross Rs 650 crore net mark in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the film's performance and wrote, "The film has crossed Rs 200 cr in Week 2, becoming only the second #Hindi film in 2026, after #Dhurandhar2, to achieve this phenomenal milestone in its second week...The film is expected to continue its dominance in Week 3, with no major competition arriving this Friday."

The film has also registered a notable milestone in the Hindi market. Its Hindi version remains the only Indian-language release to have crossed Rs 650 crore net at the domestic box office. Telugu cinema follows, with SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' being the only film to have crossed the Rs 400 crore net mark. The film reached the milestone in 16 days and eventually concluded its run at Rs 431.01 crore. No Tamil, Kannada or Malayalam film has crossed the Rs 400 crore net mark so far, as per Sacnilk.