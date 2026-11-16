"Best Is Yet To Come": Newlywed Anirudh Ravichander Celebrates 15 Years Of 'Music, Madness And Magic'

Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who got married to Kavya Maran last week in a dreamy destination wedding in Greece, wrote an emotional note as he completes 15 years of 'music, memories, madness and magic' across languages. Anirudh specially has had a spectacular 2026 with films like LIK, Jana Nayagan, DC, Paradise and Jailer 2 to bank on. Calling it just the 'beginning', Anirudh said the best is yet to come.

"15 years ago, today, our first song found its way Into the world. And since that day, continuous, unstoppable journey

"15 years of music, memories, madness and magic. From Tamil to Telugu to Hindi Hindi to English, from one language to another, from one heart to billions of you all. Independent music, dream collaborations with our favourite international artists, singing for anyone who asks us to, in any language, and being fortunate enough to be part of some of the bling blockbusters the country has witnessed," he began the note with these words.

"Along the way, we've had the privilege of working with some of the biggest directors, stars and producers in the country, creating music and memories with the very best in the industry.

"From streaming records and reaching billions of ears to experiencing sold-out stadiums across the globe, from top charts to thousands of voices singing our songs back to us... the love has been nothing short of extraordinary. The concert frenzy, the energy and the feeling of seeing music transcend boundaries are moments we could only dreamt of." he added.

"Through every high and every challenge, we've kept going without a days break, nor are we planning to take a day off ever, fuelled by the same love for music that started it all.

"All we feel is gratitude. To everyone who has listened on repeat, sung along, celebrated, supported and believed in us - this journey belongs to you as much as it belongs to us.

"15 years in. Countless memories. A million more dreams to chase. Back to the studio now and the best is yet to come. This is only the beginning," he signed off.

Anirudh Ravichander rose to fame with his stellar work in Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP) (2014), Kaththi (2014), Petta (2019), Master (2021), Vikram (2022), Jailer (2023), Leo (2023), Vettaiyan (2024), Coolie (2025), and Jana Nayagan (2026).

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajinikanth attended Anirudh's wedding to Kavya Maran in Greece.

According to reports, the couple will host a reception in Chennai on November 21.