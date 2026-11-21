Actor Divyanka Tripathi broke down on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 while talking about husband Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka got emotional on the show and said she felt like a “hurdle” in his career. She praised Vivek's abilities as an actor and dancer on the reality show and added that she sometimes believed her popularity had overshadowed his.



On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, Divyanka said that Vivek deserves recognition for his own work. She confessed her worries that his identity has been overshadowed by hers since their relationship started. “I feel that I am a hurdle in your life. Your dance is great, your acting is great, you deserve so much,” Divyanka said.



She also highlighted how people often refer to Vivek as “Divyanka's husband” and asked, “When will they stop all this?”



As Divyanka broke down into tears after the statement, Vivek reassured her and said, “I am proud to be your husband.”



Earlier, Vivek had praised his wife and said Divyanka gave her best to everything she did.



A few years ago, when the couple was spotted together by paparazzi, a photographer reportedly remembered Divyanka but forgot Vivek's name while addressing the couple. Divyanka appeared slightly irritated but handled the situation with humour. She asked the paparazzo to remember Vivek's name without fail.



Divyanka And Vivek's Relationship



The two actors met on the sets of their show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka was already one of television's biggest names at that time. The duo's friendship soon blossomed into love.



Divyanka and Vivek got married in 2016 in a lavish ceremony in Bhopal. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed twin baby boys.



On the eve of Diwali, the guard of her building, Dhanpat Uncle, died in a fire that engulfed the building. Divyanka shared an emotional message for the guard, as he was one of the first people to bless their newborns.



"We will miss you deeply. And when our boys are old enough, we will tell them about the kind man who welcomed them home with his blessings, who was indispensable in our everyday life and that - we should never take anyone's presence for granted," Divyanka wrote.



A few days ago, Divyanka and Vivek revealed their twins' names, Daivik and Vaidvik, on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2.



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