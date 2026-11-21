The release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) brought excitement to video game fans worldwide. The return to Vice City has already sparked discussion online, but there is also a little-known connection to India. A Bengali disco song, Rupa Biswas's Aaj Shanibar, is part of the GTA VI Worldwide FM radio station.



The song once struggled to find an audience when it was released in 1982. Its inclusion in Rockstar Games' GTA VI has brought the track into the global limelight again.



An Attempt At Fame



Rupa was born as Sukla Biswas in 1955 in Malda, West Bengal. She tried to make her mark in India's disco scene in the 1980s.



When she went to Canada for a holiday with her family in 1981, she performed at her brother's house. Rupa also sang at the University of Calgary's Boris Roubakine Hall for three hours to an audience of about 1,000. The listeners included Grammy-award-winning musician Aashish Khan and his brother, Pranesh.



The Khan brothers persuaded Rupa to record an album, Disco Jazz. The album had danceable tracks that combined Indian instruments like the sarod and tabla with American funk and pop rhythms. The standout track was Aaj Shanibar.



However, it failed to leave an impact on listeners. At that time, Nazia Hassan's track Aap Jaisa Koi overshadowed everything.



Rupa had to visit a record store to buy a cassette of her album after no one contacted her about the release. Rupa was heartbroken by the lack of success. In 2019, she told The Guardian that she “didn't have the energy to sing, to start over”.



Rupa got married to a textile engineer and gave birth to a son, Debayan. She occasionally freelanced as a journalist. When accompanying her husband on business trips, she sometimes performed under her old stage name.



After the song's success, Rupa Biswas wrote on Instagram,”I feel so privileged to have Aaj Shanibar playing in GTA6!! Thank you to all my fans for your kind comments and well wishes.”







A Revival And GTA VI



The album found an audience decades later, after it was used in the 2012 movie, Miss Lovely. Aaj Shanibar was later uploaded by a YouTube channel. It soon became a favourite of DJs like Dan Snaith, AKA Caribou and Daphni. Original copies of the record started selling for over £500 (Rs 60,000).



The unique blend of disco beats and the sarod made the makers of GTA VI use it in the game.



With the song's inclusion in the GTA's official credits, Aaj Shanibar has perhaps finally found the audience it was meant to.

Also Read: James Cameron To Taylor Swift: International Stars Make It To Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2026 Winners List