American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been named International Artist of the Year at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2026.

Swift is not the only international personality to feature on this year's list. Oscar-winning actor Michael B Jordan, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, actor Jessie Buckley and director James Cameron are among the other international names recognised by the festival.

Indian comedian Samay Raina has also received the Comedian of the Year title. Among the other Indian personalities on the list are Akshaye Khanna, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah, Vinay Pathak, Aryan Khan, Huma Qureshi and Vinay Kumar Singh. Actor Kamal Haasan has also been named among the honourees.

The awards also recognised several Indian films and performances. Dhurandhar received the Best Film honour, while Ranveer Singh was named Best Actor for his performance in the film.

Aneet Padda won Best Actress for her role in Saiyaara, which also received the Best Song of the Year award.

Take a look at the winners:

Taylor Swift - International Artist of the Year

James Cameron - Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema

Michael B. Jordan - Best Actor in an International Feature Film (Sinners)

Paul Thomas Anderson - Best Director in an International Feature Film

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Best International Feature Film

Samay Raina - Comedian of the Year

Kamal Haasan - Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry

Smriti Irani - Recognition for Performance (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2)

Aryan Khan - Best Director (Web Series) (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

Akshaye Khanna - Recognition for Performance (Dhurandhar)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Television Series of the Year

Dhurandhar - Best Film

Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar - Best Producers

Ranveer Singh - Best Actor (Dhurandhar)

Aneet Padda - Best Actress (Saiyaara)

Ilaiyaraaja - Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry

Kantara: Chapter 1 - Critics' Best Film

Rishab Shetty - Critics' Best Actor

Yami Gautam Dhar - Critics' Best Actress

Aditya Dhar - Best Director

Vineet Kumar Singh - Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Riteish Deshmukh - Best Actor in a Comic Role

Karan Aujla - Artist of the Year

Saiyaara - Song of the Year

Faheem Abdullah - Best Playback Singer (Saiyaara)

The Ba**ds of Bollywood - Best Web Series

Jaideep Ahlawat - Best Actor in a Web Series (Paatal Lok)

Shefali Shah - Best Actress in a Web Series (Delhi Crime 3)

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is a privately organised film festival and awards platform named after Dadasaheb Phalke, widely regarded as the father of Indian cinema. The platform recognises achievements across films, television, music and digital entertainment.

