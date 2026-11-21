American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been named International Artist of the Year at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2026.
Swift is not the only international personality to feature on this year's list. Oscar-winning actor Michael B Jordan, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, actor Jessie Buckley and director James Cameron are among the other international names recognised by the festival.
Indian comedian Samay Raina has also received the Comedian of the Year title. Among the other Indian personalities on the list are Akshaye Khanna, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah, Vinay Pathak, Aryan Khan, Huma Qureshi and Vinay Kumar Singh. Actor Kamal Haasan has also been named among the honourees.
The awards also recognised several Indian films and performances. Dhurandhar received the Best Film honour, while Ranveer Singh was named Best Actor for his performance in the film.
Aneet Padda won Best Actress for her role in Saiyaara, which also received the Best Song of the Year award.
Take a look at the winners:
Taylor Swift - International Artist of the Year
James Cameron - Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema
Michael B. Jordan - Best Actor in an International Feature Film (Sinners)
Paul Thomas Anderson - Best Director in an International Feature Film
Avatar: Fire and Ash - Best International Feature Film
Samay Raina - Comedian of the Year
Kamal Haasan - Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry
Smriti Irani - Recognition for Performance (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2)
Aryan Khan - Best Director (Web Series) (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)
Akshaye Khanna - Recognition for Performance (Dhurandhar)
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Television Series of the Year
Dhurandhar - Best Film
Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar - Best Producers
Ranveer Singh - Best Actor (Dhurandhar)
Aneet Padda - Best Actress (Saiyaara)
Ilaiyaraaja - Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry
Kantara: Chapter 1 - Critics' Best Film
Rishab Shetty - Critics' Best Actor
Yami Gautam Dhar - Critics' Best Actress
Aditya Dhar - Best Director
Vineet Kumar Singh - Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Riteish Deshmukh - Best Actor in a Comic Role
Karan Aujla - Artist of the Year
Saiyaara - Song of the Year
Faheem Abdullah - Best Playback Singer (Saiyaara)
The Ba**ds of Bollywood - Best Web Series
Jaideep Ahlawat - Best Actor in a Web Series (Paatal Lok)
Shefali Shah - Best Actress in a Web Series (Delhi Crime 3)
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is a privately organised film festival and awards platform named after Dadasaheb Phalke, widely regarded as the father of Indian cinema. The platform recognises achievements across films, television, music and digital entertainment.