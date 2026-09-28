MTV VMAs 2026 Winners List: Taylor Swift, BTS And Madonna Take Home Top Honours

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday (IST).
What's Happening
Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the ceremony celebrated some of the biggest names in music, with Taylor Swift, Madonna, BTS, Ariana Grande and others among the night's winners.
Taylor Swift won Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Best Direction for Opalite. She was also honoured with the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honours.
BTS won Song of the Year for Swim and Best K-Pop for the same song. The group also took home Best Group.
Madonna was another major winner of the night. She won Artist of the Year, Best Album for Confessions II, Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography and Best Dance for Confessions II - The Film.
Cardi B won Best Hip-Hop for Safe, while Bruno Mars took home Best R&B for I Just Might. Olivia Rodrigo won Best Alternative for The Cure, and Bad Bunny won Best Latin for NUEVAYoL.
Sienna Spiro won Best New Artist. Ella Langley took home Best Country for Choosin' Texas, while PinkPantheress won Best Art Direction for Stateside + Zara Larsson.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Video of the Year: Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Artist of the Year: Madonna
Best New Artist: Sienna Spiro
Best Collaboration: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love
Song of the Year: BTS - Swim
Song of Summer: Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
Best Pop: LISA - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Best Album: Madonna - Confessions II
Best Longform Video: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
Best Group: BTS
Best Visual Effects: Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
Best Choreography: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
Best Editing: Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
Best Cinematography: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
Best Art Direction: PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
Best Direction: Taylor Swift - Opalite
Best Country: Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
Best K-Pop: BTS - SWIM
Best Latin: Bad Bunny - NUEVAYoL
Best Dance: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
Best Alternative: Olivia Rodrigo - the cure
Best R&B: Bruno Mars - I Just Might
Best Hip-Hop: Cardi B ft. Kehlani - Safe
Special Honours
Taylor Swift received the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honours, while Nirvana was presented with the Video Vanguard Award.