MTV VMAs 2026 Winners List: Taylor Swift, BTS And Madonna Take Home Top Honours

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday (IST).

What's Happening

Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the ceremony celebrated some of the biggest names in music, with Taylor Swift, Madonna, BTS, Ariana Grande and others among the night's winners.

Taylor Swift won Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Best Direction for Opalite. She was also honoured with the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honours.

BTS won Song of the Year for Swim and Best K-Pop for the same song. The group also took home Best Group.

Madonna was another major winner of the night. She won Artist of the Year, Best Album for Confessions II, Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography and Best Dance for Confessions II - The Film.

Cardi B won Best Hip-Hop for Safe, while Bruno Mars took home Best R&B for I Just Might. Olivia Rodrigo won Best Alternative for The Cure, and Bad Bunny won Best Latin for NUEVAYoL.

Sienna Spiro won Best New Artist. Ella Langley took home Best Country for Choosin' Texas, while PinkPantheress won Best Art Direction for Stateside + Zara Larsson.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Artist of the Year: Madonna

Best New Artist: Sienna Spiro

Best Collaboration: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love

Song of the Year: BTS - Swim

Song of Summer: Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

Best Pop: LISA - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Best Album: Madonna - Confessions II

Best Longform Video: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film

Best Group: BTS

Best Visual Effects: Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

Best Choreography: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film

Best Editing: Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour

Best Cinematography: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film

Best Art Direction: PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson

Best Direction: Taylor Swift - Opalite

Best Country: Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

Best K-Pop: BTS - SWIM

Best Latin: Bad Bunny - NUEVAYoL

Best Dance: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film

Best Alternative: Olivia Rodrigo - the cure

Best R&B: Bruno Mars - I Just Might

Best Hip-Hop: Cardi B ft. Kehlani - Safe

Special Honours

Taylor Swift received the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honours, while Nirvana was presented with the Video Vanguard Award.