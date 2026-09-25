10 Real-Life Places That Brought Taylor Swift's Music Videos To Life

Taylor Swift's music videos are known for their cinematic visuals, memorable storytelling and carefully chosen settings. From dreamy countryside landscapes to grand mansion backdrops, the "Patient Zero" singer never fails to amaze Swifties with her filming locations.

If you have ever wanted to step inside the world of a Taylor Swift music video, these 10 filming locations offer a chance to experience the magic beyond the screen:

Blank Space - Oheka Castle In Huntington, New York

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ohekacastle

Oheka Castle is a grand French-style chateau that famously served as the cinematic backdrop for Taylor Swift's 2014 "Blank Space" music video. It currently operates as a historic luxury hotel and restaurant featuring 32 guest rooms and suites and functions as an exclusive venue for high-end weddings and events.

Also Read: Religious Travel Makes Up Almost Half Of Indians' Overnight Trips: Government Survey

Style - Caves Of Hercules In Tangier, Morocco

Photo Credit: Unsplash

At the beginning of Taylor Swift's "Style" music video, we see glimpses of beautiful Tangier, Morocco, in all its glory. The most famous design element of the cave is its dramatic, sea-facing opening. When viewed from the dark interior, the silhouette of the opening forms a perfect, reversed outline of the African continent.

Begin Again - Pont Des Arts In Paris, France

Photo Credit: Unsplash

As Taylor Swift sings about fate changing on a random Wednesday at a cafe, she chose the City of Love for the backdrop of the music video. The Pont des Arts is a historic pedestrian footbridge over the River Seine that links the Palais du Louvre directly to the Institut de France.

Love Story - Castle Gwynn Near Nashville, Tennessee

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The song that made all of it happen – Taylor Swift's 2008 hit song "Love Story" – was shot at Castle Gwynn. It is a majestic, privately owned castle located on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee.

Delicate - Millennium Biltmore, Los Angeles, California

Photo Credit: Unsplash

If you want to immerse yourself in the world of the "Delicate" music video, you must stay at the Millennium Biltmore, Los Angeles. The hotel features a gorgeous all-golden lobby and elegant ballrooms that served as the backdrop for the music video.

I Knew You Were Trouble - Middleton Ranch In Acton, California

Photo Credit: Instagram/@action_ranch

Parts of the haunting, powerful heartbreak song were shot on Middleton Ranch. This remote, scenic desert landscape features wide-open arid spaces, dirt roads and a rustic aesthetic that mimics a ghost-town facade.

Mine - Christ Church In Kennebunk, Maine

Photo Credit: Christ Church official website

The sweet wedding scene from the "Mine" music video was shot at this church in Maine. This connection turned the quiet local church into a notable landmark for fans visiting the coastal Maine area.

Also Read: Greater Noida Plans New Railway Station. What It Means For Passengers

Wildest Dreams - San Camp On Botswana's Makgadikgadi Pans

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Parts of the classic Hollywood romance love story were shot at San Camp on Botswana's Makgadikgadi Pans in Africa. This destination is excellent for an authentic luxury wildlife safari.

22 - Point Dume State Beach In Malibu, California

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Perfectly matching the song's sentiment, the video was shot on the picturesque shore of Malibu, where Taylor hung out with a bunch of friends in the video.

Mean - The Orpheum Theatre In Los Angeles, California

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The "Mean" song and music video were a triumph for the Grammy winner. The gorgeous Orpheum Theatre that served as the backdrop is almost a century old and was originally operated by the Orpheum vaudeville circuit.

So, whether you're a die-hard Swiftie or simply love cinematic travel spots, these locations are worth adding to your travel bucket list.