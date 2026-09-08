Two Months After Wedding, Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Step Out For Dinner Date In NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their newlywed phase. The couple stepped out for a date night at an Indian restaurant in NYC. Their latest outing comes two months after their reported wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor and Travis dined at the popular Indian restaurant Ambassadors Clubhouse New York in Manhattan, PEOPLE reported. The pop star wore a metallic brown halter dress by Stella McCartney, which she paired with a burgundy purse and bronze metallic shoes. Travis, on the other hand, donned a striped button-up with brown pants and checkered Vans.

The couple was joined by two men as the group enjoyed dinner in the restaurant's lower-ground main dining area. They ordered a selection of classic dishes and drinks from the menu.

Earlier, Travis Kelce spoke about his wedding to Taylor Swift in a media interaction at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp in Missouri. The NFL star called his wedding "the best night of my life".

"It was kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there," he said.

"I can't thank the owners of MSG enough for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing that we wanted a private event and everything, and it was perfect," Travis added.

The wedding had been kept largely under wraps, leaving fans unsure whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had actually tied the knot or if the gathering was simply a private celebration. The speculation was finally put to rest when screens at the venue displayed an announcement confirming that the couple were officially married.

The wedding was attended by roughly 1,000 guests, including celebrities like Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, Mark Zuckerberg, Gigi Hadid, and Hugh Grant. The night featured musical performances from Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Tim McGraw, Avril Lavigne, Ciara, Fergie, Tate McRae and Ice Spice.

Also Read: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Love Story: Secret First Date, Dreamy Proposal To Grand Madison Square Garden Wedding