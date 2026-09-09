"I Promised Myself I Wouldn't Die Poor": Smriti Irani On Her Early Struggles

Smriti Irani has reflected on the financial hardships she experienced while growing up and how those struggles shaped her ambition and work ethic. In a candid conversation shared on social media, Smriti spoke about her childhood, her early struggles in Mumbai and the journey that took her from television to politics and back to the small screen.

“I have been poor. Long and short of it,” Smriti said. Recalling her family's circumstances, she shared that her father used to sell books on the street, while her mother worked as a housekeeper at a hotel and also gave tuitions.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Smriti wrote, “Nothing drives you to work harder than knowing what it's like to have nothing.”

I Got Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi With Rs 200 In My Pocket

Smriti also recalled the beginning of her television career, revealing that she had just Rs 200 left in her pocket when she landed Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show went on to make her a household name as Tulsi Virani.

“If you have ever been poor, there is no better training than that. I promised myself I wouldn't die poor,” she said.

First Woman In Her Family To Work

Smriti also spoke about becoming the first woman in her father's family to work and how certain experiences during her childhood shaped her determination. Recalling an incident from when she was 13, she said she confronted a woman who had suggested that her mother should get her married off early.

“So I took my mother by the hand and I walked up to that aunty and I said, Chinta na karo, tere bete usse zyada ek din mera naam hoga,” she added.

Smriti said such experiences gave her an inner drive to keep improving and do better than she had the previous day. Reflecting on her journey, she said every opportunity in her life felt like a blessing from God.

“So for me, every opportunity is God sent. It is not possible for somebody who comes from my economic background to sit in the Bombay Stock Exchange today as somebody who's been a three-time Member of Parliament. The fact that God had a lot to do with it, given that I'm so blunt and unbent, it's nothing else but genuine,” she added.

From Television To Politics And Back

After gaining nationwide recognition through Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti entered politics and went on to serve as a Union Cabinet minister.

Her journey has now come full circle, with Smriti returning to television as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. She is once again seen alongside Amar Upadhyay, who plays Mihir.

Also Read: "I'm A Part-Time Actor, Full-Time Politician": Smriti Irani Exclusive